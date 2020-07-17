Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.09. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

