Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.53

Ideagen PLC (LON:IDEA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $181.53 and traded as low as $159.00. Ideagen shares last traded at $161.50, with a volume of 231,921 shares.

IDEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $379.58 million and a P/E ratio of 167.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.53.

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

