Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.50. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

