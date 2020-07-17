Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $505.82

Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $505.82 and traded as low as $461.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at $473.00, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 498.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 505.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

