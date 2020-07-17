Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.09 and traded as low as $10.15. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

