International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 961 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

