LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.61

Shares of LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $8.92. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 16,300 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

