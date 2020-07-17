Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. Plc (LON:GWMO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. Great Western Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 33,364,597 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

About Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in 896 claims covering a total area of 73 square kilometers located in the mineral county, Nevada.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.