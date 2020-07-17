Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Jul 17th, 2020

Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.32. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 49,855 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

About Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

