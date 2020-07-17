Boyd Gaming Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,552 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the average daily volume of 663 put options.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

