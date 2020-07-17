Berry Global Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,840 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,797% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,417,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,591,000 after purchasing an additional 578,808 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,324 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after purchasing an additional 228,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares in the last quarter.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

