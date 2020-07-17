Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading Down 0.5%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, 35,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 108,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CGROU)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

