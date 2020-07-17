Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading 3.9% Higher

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91, 390 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.