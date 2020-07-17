Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Shares Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWITY) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, 71,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 23,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWITY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Man Wah from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72.

About Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boyd Gaming Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Boyd Gaming Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Berry Global Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Berry Global Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
SMC Stock Price Down 3%
SMC Stock Price Down 3%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Trading Down 0.5%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Trading Down 0.5%
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading 3.9% Higher
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading 3.9% Higher
Man Wah Shares Up 1.4%
Man Wah Shares Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report