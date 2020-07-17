Man Wah (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Shares Up 1.4%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWITY) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87, 71,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 23,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWITY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Man Wah from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday.

Get Man Wah alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.