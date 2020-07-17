Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Up 4.7%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 17,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Rupert Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.