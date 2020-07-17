PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading Up 30.4%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) shares were up 30.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 25,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 819,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four segments: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

