Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.14, 3,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBF)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

