Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading 2% Higher

Jul 17th, 2020

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53, 55,089 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 98,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

