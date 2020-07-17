RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.40. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,143,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $50.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 59.93% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

