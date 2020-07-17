ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.37. ReneSola shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 238,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

