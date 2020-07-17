EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $3.49. EVINE Live shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 16,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $246.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Latest News

Boyd Gaming Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Berry Global Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
SMC Stock Price Down 3%
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II Trading Down 0.5%
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading 3.9% Higher
Man Wah Shares Up 1.4%


