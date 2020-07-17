Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to report sales of $23.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $48.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $302.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.13 million to $551.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $775.29 million, with estimates ranging from $579.70 million to $950.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

