$74.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report $74.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $17.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 324.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $132.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.70 million to $300.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $123.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $156.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,005,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.22. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

