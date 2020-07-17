Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post sales of $64.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. Potbelly posted sales of $105.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $331.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $343.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $376.70 million, with estimates ranging from $358.70 million to $394.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Potbelly.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,646 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 228,404 shares during the period. Dumont Global LP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 372.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 120,599 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Potbelly has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.