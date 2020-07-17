Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.23

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $16.86. Acorn International shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

About Acorn International (NYSE:ATV)

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

