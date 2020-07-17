Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $19.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

