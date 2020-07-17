Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $31.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the highest is $33.86 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $149.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $162.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $182.85 million, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $210.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $25.28 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,371.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

