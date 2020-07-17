$271.42 Million in Sales Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $271.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $294.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $504.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,498,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 214.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 5,550.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

