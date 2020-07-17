Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $38.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.30 million to $73.75 million. Nevro posted sales of $93.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $316.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $365.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.02 million, with estimates ranging from $422.84 million to $481.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

NVRO opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.21. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Nevro by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nevro by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

