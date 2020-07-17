$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $2.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $10.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

GLW opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Corning by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

