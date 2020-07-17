Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $208.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.30 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $239.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $991.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.70 million to $991.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

