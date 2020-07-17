Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $208.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.30 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $239.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year sales of $991.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.70 million to $991.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut their price target on Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.
About Cantel Medical
Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.
