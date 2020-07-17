$116.16 Million in Sales Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) will report $116.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.27 million to $117.04 million. Ship Finance International reported sales of $110.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year sales of $481.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.13 million to $485.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.81 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $474.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ship Finance International has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

