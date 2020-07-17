Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Shares Down 0.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.70 and last traded at $60.70, approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

