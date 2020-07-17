Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Down 1.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) shares traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.71, 13,066 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 32,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.