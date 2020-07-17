Avicanna (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Avicanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF)’s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 4,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Avicanna to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35.

