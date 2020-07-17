Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 1.2%

Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $4.20, 1,816 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toga from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Toga alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19.

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Toga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.