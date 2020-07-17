Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Shares Up 3.3%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44, 550 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

