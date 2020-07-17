Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42, approximately 295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

