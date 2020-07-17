LifeSci Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LSACU) Trading Up 0.7%

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LSACU)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

