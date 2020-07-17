CITIC Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24, approximately 4,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBACU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,430,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.