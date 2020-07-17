Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Trading Down 0.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00, 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.19.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7 and Kanso sound processors; Carina middle-ear implants and accessories; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, Baha 5 power, Baha 5 superpower, other sound processors, and wireless accessories.

