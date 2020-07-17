Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)’s stock price dropped 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 58,184 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 69,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Voyager Digital (Canada) (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of digital platform. Its platform is focused on enabling users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies across various exchanges in one account. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital (Canada) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.