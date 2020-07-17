Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT) Trading 20.4% Higher

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:HCYT) traded up 20.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 26,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 47,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

Prairie Provident Resources (NASDAQ:HCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

H-CYTE, Inc develops and builds a portfolio of medical technology products and services. It offers DenerveX system, which provides relief from pain associated with facet joint syndrome. The company also manages biomedical lung health institute. The company was formerly known as Medovex Corp. and changed its name to H-CYTE, Inc in July 2019.

