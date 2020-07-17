BMO Real Estate Investments (LON:BREI) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.75), approximately 55,930 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.77).

The stock has a market cap of $143.46 million and a P/E ratio of 46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. BMO Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

