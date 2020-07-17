Colony Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical volume of 1,311 call options.
CLNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
