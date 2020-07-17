AMETEK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,261 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,784% compared to the average daily volume of 120 call options.

Shares of AME opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,598,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,657,000 after purchasing an additional 95,627 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,567,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,651,000 after purchasing an additional 101,977 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,873,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after purchasing an additional 997,215 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,907,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,400,000 after purchasing an additional 626,715 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.