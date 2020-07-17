Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to announce sales of $9.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.10 billion and the highest is $10.24 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $14.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $41.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.62 billion to $49.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,912,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after buying an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $138.36 on Friday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

