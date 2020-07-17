Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Trading 6% Higher

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 1,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

