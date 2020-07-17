Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 25.6%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s stock price was up 25.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kidoz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.30.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 288.43% and a negative return on equity of 99.86%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

