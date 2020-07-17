Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,202 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

